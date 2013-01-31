The Shortlist for Feb. 1

By Jen Odell

Lady Gaga: 'I'm the Queen of the Universe Every Day'

Lady Gaga's former personal assistant, Jennifer O'Neill, is suing the Mother Monster for $380,000 she claims she's owed for working more than 7,000 hours of overtime. Or, as Lady G. put it in her testimony: O'Neill is a "---ing hood rat who is suing me for money that she didn't earn." ("Hood rat?" OMG, Gag-ster, way to take it back to the '90s.) From there, Gaga pretty much went all 6th grade mean girl on O'Neill's you-know-what: "She thinks she's just like the queen of the universe. And, you know what, she didn't want to be a slave to one, because in my work and what I do, I'm the queen of the universe every day." Ahem. As for O'Neill's failings as an assistant, Gaga complained that, "she didn't enough lay out all my stuff for me," while they were on tour, forcing the pop star to -- gasp -- unpack her own bags. "She would only open a couple of bags, and it was very stressful for me," Gaga grumbled. "I was very often… moving my own luggage and doing s--- by myself." The horror. (WENN)