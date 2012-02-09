The Shortlist for Feb. 10
By Jen Odell
When it came time to find something special for the celebrated baby of her buddies Beyonce and Jay-Z, Gwyneth Paltrow thoughtfully skipped the wood-burning outdoor oven, high-end juicer and organic onesie made of Spanish pea-shoot roots -- all obviously ideal choices for any infant. Instead, she opted for an all-black, $880 Bugaboo stroller. Guess Blue's first revitalizing juice cleanse will have to wait until 2013. (Celebitchy)
