The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Feb. 12

WireImage 1 / 7

Miranda Kerr Recruits Cyber Crime Team to Investigate Twitter Hack

Miranda Kerr is as sweet as sweet can be, but when you mess with her Twitter, it's personal. The Victoria's Secret model has enlisted the help of cybercrime officials to help her find out who hacked her account on the social networking site. "Just with the cyber crime unit. Whoever hacked my account expect a knock on the door very soon," she tweeted. Hey, don't look at us! (WENN)

Up NextSans Makeup
WireImage 1 / 7

Miranda Kerr Recruits Cyber Crime Team to Investigate Twitter Hack

Miranda Kerr is as sweet as sweet can be, but when you mess with her Twitter, it's personal. The Victoria's Secret model has enlisted the help of cybercrime officials to help her find out who hacked her account on the social networking site. "Just with the cyber crime unit. Whoever hacked my account expect a knock on the door very soon," she tweeted. Hey, don't look at us! (WENN)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries