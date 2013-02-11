The Shortlist for Feb. 12

Miranda Kerr Recruits Cyber Crime Team to Investigate Twitter Hack

Miranda Kerr is as sweet as sweet can be, but when you mess with her Twitter, it's personal. The Victoria's Secret model has enlisted the help of cybercrime officials to help her find out who hacked her account on the social networking site. "Just with the cyber crime unit. Whoever hacked my account expect a knock on the door very soon," she tweeted. Hey, don't look at us! (WENN)