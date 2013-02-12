The Shortlist for Feb. 13

Beyonce: I Hope My Film 'Inspires' Blue

At Tuesday's New York premiere of "Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream," Beyonce's personal life story documentary, the singer told reporters that she made the HBO movie for her 1-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. "I hope that she will see all of the beautiful times [and] all the tough times that led up to her being here," the singer explained. "I'm hoping that … it can comfort her and inspire her in her life when she needs it." Adding that making the film was form of "therapy," Bey says that in telling her own story, she was able to understand why she faced certain obstacles in her life, which helped her recover from the pain they caused. "Hopefully, I can inspire other people." (WENN)