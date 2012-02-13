The Shortlist for Feb. 14

By Jen Odell

Turns out that not all of Justin Bieber's fans are rabid, pre-pubescents prone to mob mentality. On Monday, the Biebs spent a few hours in New York with 6-year old Avalanna Routh, a little girl from Massachusetts who loves his music so much she calls herself "Mrs. Bieber." She also suffers from atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors (AT/RT), a rare form of brain cancer. When Justin's manager learned of her Bieber fandom, he helped arrange the meeting, which involved a game of Candyland, a snack of Sour Patch Kids and cupcakes and, judging from this photo, a lot of hugs. "that was one of the best things i have ever done," Biebs later tweeted. "she was AWESOME! Feeling really inspired now! ... got some really great ideas from today. ways to #giveback -#MrsBieber really inspired me." Happy Valentine's Day, Beliebers! (GossipCop)