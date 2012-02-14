The Shortlist for Feb. 15

American audiences may not know much about Liam Hemsworth beyond the fact that he's Miley Cyrus' boyfriend and that they met while shooting "The Last Song" -- but that's probably all about to change, thanks to his turn in the hype-frenzy that is "The Hunger Games." Details got a jump on the impending interest in Hollywood's younger Hemsworth, who covers the magazine's March issue. And in addition to describing his burgeoning fascinations with American fried food delicacies and Los Angeles, the 22-year-old Aussie actor addresses his relationship with Miley. "She makes me really happy," he says. As for the recent debacle in which she was taped joking that she "smokes ... too much weed," Hemsworth found the situation "ridiculous." "She's in a room full of her best friends, and you have one person who comes in there and videos it," he says, exasperated. "The poor girl can't have one night where she can feel safe in her own world." (Details)