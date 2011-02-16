The Shortlist for Feb. 17

By Jen Odell

Face it: Four-month-old twins Eddy and Nelson Angelil are going to have cooler baby pictures than you. On Wednesday, their mom, Celine Dion, packed up the family caravan and headed for her home away from home, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which she sold out for five consecutive years before taking her pipes on the road back in 2008. When she arrived in Sin City yesterday, fans greeted her with a "welcome home" banner, which she received with her usual Celine-esque fanfare of kisses and probably a few mascara-mussing tears, as her 68-year-old hubby, Rene Angelil, and their eldest son, Rene-Charles, helped bear the substantial load of babies and roses that we assume follows her everywhere she goes. Describing the experience of becoming a mother again, Celine recently told Gala magazine that there have been ups and downs: "One moment, [I can feel] tremendous happiness; the next, fatigue sets in, and I cried for no reason," she said. "It's for things like that after having a baby that mothers really need emotional support." (Us)