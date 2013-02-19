The Shortlist for Feb. 19

Sandra Bullock, Chelsea Handler Help Charlize Theron's Son Celebrate His First Birthday

Charlize Theron's son, Jackson, has it pretty good. On Sunday, he celebrated his first birthday for the second time with a party at his mom's house in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles. Guests included Sandra Bullock and her son, Louis, who arrived toting a bag full of goodies from Landis' Labyrinth Toy Shop. Chelsea Handler also joined in the fun at what a source tells Us was a "low-key, mellow birthday party with only a few close friends and family." Little Jackson, who reportedly showed off his new walking skills during Sunday's afternoon bash, also threw down last month with a superhero-themed party attended by some of his mom's other famous friends, such as Jason Bateman. Theron adopted Jackson, her first child, in March of 2012. (Us)