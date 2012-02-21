The Shortlist for Feb. 22

Is Bobby Brown planning to cash in on his relationship with Whitney Houston now that she's gone? A book publisher tells the Huffington Post that Brown is reconsidering his plan from 2008 to write a tell-all book about his ex-wife. "Whitney had fallen off the radar back then ... but now, following her tragic death, the market has changed," says the source. "Now is the time for a book that details an honest look into the life of Whitney." Brown reportedly signed a confidentiality agreement when he divorced Houston, but if he were able to sidestep it, friends of the late diva believe he'd have no problem sharing her secrets with the world. Notes Whitney's pal: "This is a man who left his ex-wife's funeral because he didn't like his seats and went to a paying gig that night." (HuffPo)