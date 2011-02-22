The Shortlist for Feb. 23

By Jen Odell

After opening up to GQ about his belief that Miley Cyrus' fame "destroyed" his family, Billy Ray Cyrus tells People he's focused on "mending" things at home. "My family is the most important thing I have, and we are working together to make sure our future is stronger and healthier," he says, adding that statements he made blaming Disney for his divorce and Miley's apparent downward spiral were "explosive, and unintentionally so." "It is all a learning process," he says, "and we thank everyone for their support and respect of our privacy as we sort through very important family issues." (People)