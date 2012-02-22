The Shortlist for Feb. 23

In a new memoir called "The Billy Bob Tapes," Billy Bob Thornton opens up about his three-year marriage to Angelina Jolie. And in a typically Angie-esque display of selflessness, the actress wrote the forward to the book for her ex, with whom she once famously traded blood-vial necklaces. Amazon describes the book as including "colorful tales of his modest (to say the least) Southern upbringing, his bizarre phobias (komodo dragons?), his life, his loves (including his heartbreakingly brief marriage to fellow Oscar winner Angelina Jolie), and, of course, his movie career." "The Billy Bob Tapes" was co-written by singer Kinky Friedman. (Us)