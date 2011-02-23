The Shortlist for Feb. 24

By Jen Odell

For an addict, the period after rehab is ideally a time for the careful practice of newfound sobriety in a low-stress environment. On Wednesday, Lindsay Lohan's live court appearance stream No. Umpteen-Thousand showed that her post-treatment situation has been anything but drama free. Facing a felony charge for stealing a $2,500 necklace, Lindz and her lawyer rejected the DA's suggestion that she plead guilty and do eight months in jail plus probation. On March 10, she'll have to either accept the plea deal or begin trial proceedings. A friend of LiLo fears the whole mess could screw up her ongoing rehabilitation. "I'm not sure if she can survive this," the pal tells PopEater. "She is so terrified and frightened that we all fear her addictions will kick in again to help her numb the fear." Yet incarceration seems imminent. "Lindsay's preliminary hearing and probation violation case will now be heard at the same time," a source tells the website. "So even if Lindsay is found not guilty of stealing she will be found guilty for her probation violation and sent to jail." (PopEater)