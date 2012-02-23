The Shortlist for Feb. 24

By Jen Odell

Back in high school, Megan Fox probably never expected that her unique looks would help launch an acting and modeling career, or that her tough demeanor could work to her advantage in Hollywood. Speaking to Miami magazine, Fox says she was an "obnoxious" and "abrasive" "loner" as a teenager, adding that she "was never the pretty girl." In fact, rather than dreaming of a life on the red carpet, Fox says she's always been interested in ancient civilizations, and would love to someday go on an archaeological dig where she could unlock the secrets of the ages. "Come on! You don't think everything that's learned is released to the public, do you?," she asks. No, Megan, we don't. And if there's something you want to tell us about those pesky Botox claims, there's no time like the present. (Us)