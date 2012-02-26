The Shortlist for Feb. 27

Although Angelina Jolie said she "wanted to be comfortable and I feel sexy in black velvet," when she presented the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday, it wasn't her Atelier Versace dress that viewers were tweeting about as the show progressed. The Academy tells Us that worry over Jolie's dwindling figure generated 3,399 tweets per minute, with users writing comments such as, "Dear Angelina Jolie. . .eat something," over and over. On the plus side, Angie did get some helpful advice from D-list well-wishers such as Real Atlanta Housewife Phaedra Parks, who suggested the actress and director take a time-out for "some biscuits and Popeyes chicken." (Us)