The Shortlist for Feb. 28

By Jen Odell

Just a few days after David Arquette opened up to Oprah about his marital problems, his estranged wife, Courteney Cox, enjoyed some beach time with her "Cougar Town" co-star and rumored love interest, Brian Van Holt.

Joined by her daughter, Coco, the 46-year-old flew to Hawaii recently to shoot scenes for the show. In between filming sessions, she was seen playing in the water and catching some rays with Van Holt, who Arquette once believed may have been having an affair with his wife. (DailyMail)