The Shortlist for Feb. 3

In addition to her Oscar nomination, "The Help" star Octavia Spencer has won a SAG Award, a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this season. But do a web search on her name and you'll sooner learn how many Spanx she wore last weekend than how many peers she's surpassed in acting honors. And Octavia is sick of it. In a new Facebook post, the actress clarifies that her quotes about her figure were "misrepresented," an issue she worries will send "the wrong message" to her young fans. "I am NOT WORRYING ABOUT MY WEIGHT! I AM NOT TRYING TO CONFORM TO an unrealistic model of beauty," she writes. "Be happy in your own skin. ... You are unique, beautiful, and worthy. ... I don't buy magazines that don't feature women who represent my physicality or varying ethnicities on their cover because they are saying, YOU DON'T MATTER TO ME…YOU ARE NOT MY DEMOGRAPHIC. To that I say, good, that's $35 a week I can save! God bless!" (Jezebel)