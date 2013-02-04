The Shortlist for Feb. 4

Justin Timberlake Earmarks $3 Million for Charity

On Saturday night in New Orleans, Justin Timberlake floored a massive audience at DirecTV's pre-Super Bowl party, which hosted his first live concert in five years. But JT wasn't in it for the money. According to Page Six, the "Suit & Tie" crooner plans to hand over his $3 million fee to charity. The hour-long show, which featured a 10-piece band and covered hits like "SexyBack," in addition to new material, also included a surprise appearance onstage by Jay-Z. (NYP)

