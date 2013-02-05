The Shortlist for Feb. 5

Jay-Z and Beyonce Share a Post-Halftime Show Hug

Wondering how Jay-Z congratulated Beyonce after she killed it at the Superdome on Sunday? You're in luck! Bey's makeup artist, Joanna Simkin, caught this photo of the couple racing into each other's arms as soon as the half-time show was over. When it came to broadcasting his reaction to his wife's incredible performance on Twitter, Jay credited her with being too hot for the dome's electrical grid: "Lights out!!! Any questions??" (DailyNews)

