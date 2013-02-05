The Shortlist for Feb. 6

kris humphries lawyer pregnancy

Kris Humphries' Lawyer Questions Kim K.'s Unplanned Pregnancy

As Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries duke it out over how their marriage will legally end, Humphries' lawyer is not planning to give the reality star any leeway simply because she's pregnant with Kanye West's baby."What is really going on here is that an 'urgency' in the form of an apparently unplanned pregnancy, something [Humphries] had nothing to do with, is perceived by [Kim] as an opportunity to gain a litigation advantage by trying to force this court to prematurely set this matter for trial," attorney Marshall W. Waller wrote in documents filed in court this week.

The comment comes after news that Kim may be experiencing unnecessary difficulty with her pregnancy due to stress stemming from the legal proceedings. "Indeed," adds Waller, "why would [Kim] plan to get pregnant in the midst of divorce proceedings?" (Us)