The Shortlist for Feb. 7

By Jen Odell

Oh, Becks. Just put down the shy act and face the fact that the world is a prettier place thanks to you and your undie campaigns. Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on KIIS FM, David Beckham admitted he was blushing when his multi-million dollar ad for his new H&M underwear line ran during the Super Bowl on Sunday. "When we were watching the Super Bowl yesterday in a room of about 20 people and it came on and I actually didn't know where to look," said the 36-year-old soccer star, "it was kind of embarrassing. The kids loved it but they were also embarrassed as well because there was other people in the room." As for his decision to design a line for the budget-minded retailer, Beckham said, "it was something I just wanted to kind of create myself" because "I love underwear, I love wearing it." Um. And we love you for wearing it ... (DailyMail)

