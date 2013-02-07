The Shortlist for Feb. 8

justin timberlake bud light platinum

Justin Timberlake Named Creative Director of Bud Light Platinum

A week after Alicia Keys was named Global Creative Director of BlackBerry, Bud Light is picking up on the celeb-as-exec trend, naming Justin Timberlake creative director of its Platinum brand. According to the company, Bud Light Platinum is an upscale version of the beer, created for the "nighttime party drinker," as opposed, we assume, to the daytime workplace imbiber. Said JT: "Bud Light Platinum brings a refined, discerning aesthetic to beer that plays well with what I'm doing." (Vulture)