The Shortlist for Jan. 10

In the three and a half weeks since she had a double mastectomy, Giuliana Rancic says her life has changed immeasurably. In addition to feeling closer to her husband, Bill, she now sees religion in a new light. "We go to church every Sunday. And we did before, but it never meant as much as it does now," the 37-year-old TV personality tells People. "We prayed on our own, but now we prayed together and you'll never know how much that means until you do it. Bill and I have changed our lives in that one way." As for her appearance, Giuliana says she doesn't "give two s----" about what her chest looks like. "A lot of people were shocked. They said ... 'It could put your job in jeopardy,'" she recounts. "And I thought, if I ever have a job that is defined by my breasts and some gorgeous gown then I'm in the wrong business." (People)