The Shortlist for Jan. 11

More bad news for Eva Longoria: An investor who poured $1 million into Beso, restaurant and club, is suing Eva on the grounds that the interest agreement on the loan violates California law. The partner, Mali Nachum, has demanded that Eva return the estimated $4.6 million she's made on the club so far, plus legal fees. A rep for Eva calls the action a "desperate reaction in a lawsuit without merit by prior partners who, through their unauthorized and fraudulent actions, required Eva Longoria to seek reorganization protection through bankruptcy court," referring to the fact that Beso filed for Chapter 11 last week. (E)

