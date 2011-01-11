The Shortlist for Jan. 12
John Travolta, Kelly Preston and their new baby, 7-week-old Benjamin, appear on this week's cover of People, in which they gush about Ben's first smile, his favorite lullabies and his general "miracle baby" status. "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose," Travolta says. (People)
