The Shortlist for Jan. 12

By Jen Odell

Taking a cue from rainbow-haired Hollywood peers like Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez popped into Nine Zero Salon in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday and added some color to her naturally dark tresses. "Change is good…," the 19-year-old later tweeted, posting this photo of her new 'do. Rather than bleach out the bottoms of her tresses to accommodate bright-colored dyes, Selena opted for extensions -- 75, to be exact -- to create the new look for her upcoming tour, which kicks off in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 22. (HollywoodLife)