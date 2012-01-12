The Shortlist for Jan. 13

By Jen Odell

While some would-be parents see adoption as a backup plan to having biological children, others make it a priority. Take Katherine Heigl, who's always dreamed of getting married, having kids and adopting. "We have talked about having biological children as well, but we decided to adopt first," the 33-year-old actress tells Scholastic Parent & Child Magazine. "I'd like to adopt again." Heigl and her husband, singer Josh Kelley, adopted their daughter Naleigh after they wed in 2007. And she says the family's love is as strong and unconditional as any other. "They're yours. You love them the moment they're put into your arms," she explains. At first, Naleigh bonded more easily with Josh, who "would get on the floor and roll around with her and make her laugh." As for Heigl? "I'm the cuddler," she coos. "I'm the one she comes to if she's hurt. And I have a ritual for putting her to bed. She has one blankie that goes over her, one that goes by her face and one that she holds. It's our little thing." (People)