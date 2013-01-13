The Shortlist for Jan. 14

Adele: No Plans to Share Baby's Name

New mom Adele arrived in Los Angeles for the Golden Globes on Thursday of last week and wasted no time shopping at posh baby boutique Bel Bambini, according to People. But she's not giving up her little one's name. "I am not sharing his name at the moment. It is very personal to me. I am enjoying him on my own," the singer told the press at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her friend Ida, also a new mother. After winning the trophy for Best Original Song for her "Skyfall" theme, the singer did share a few details about motherhood, though. "I have eczema from boiling bottles!," she exclaimed, adding that she felt "a bit overexcited" about the prospect of finally stepping out for an evening of fun for the first time since the arrival of her little one. (People)

RELATED: Fashion trends at the Golden Globes