The Shortlist for Jan. 15

A.J. MacLean Invites Ryan Gosling to Join the Backstreet Boys

Technically, they're now the Backstreet Nearly 40-Year-Old Men, but that doesn't mean it's too late for Ryan Gosling to do something aerodynamic and gel-fueled with his hair and bust out some '90s-centric vocal harmonies with the Backstreet Boys. A.J. McLean apparently caught wind of an interview in which Gosling, McLean's onetime neighbor and friend, said that he tried to holler at McLean when the Backstreet Boys first formed, but his calls weren't returned, possibly because he had warned McLean that his "band" sounded a wee bit too much like New Kids on the Block. (D'oh!) But over the weekend, it seems A.J. told TMZ that his reunited group's door is always open to Ryan, who would be a double threat, what with his "hey, girl" good looks and Mickey Mouse Club-worthy crooning skillz. (TMZ)