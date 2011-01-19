The Shortlist for Jan. 20

By Jen Odell

On her blog Wednesday, Kim Kardashian expressed concern about a Memphis high school with 90 new mothers and moms-to-be in the student body. Kim knows she's a big star, and she's on reality TV. So naturally, she deduced that young women in America must also find "stars" like "Teen Mom" accused felon Amber Portwood worthy of adulation. "Shows like 'Teen Mom' are all of a sudden making teen pregnancy seem cool in the eyes of young girls," Kim blogged. "The kids from these shows ... have been become almost like celebrities, but girls, these are not people you should idolize!" (If we may chime in: Girls, you should also not stand on the yellow line in platform heels and a ball gown in the 14th Street subway station.) Portwood responded by pointing out that a new study "shows since the original '16 and Pregnant' aired, the number of teen pregnancies have gone down." She then added, "[Kim] made a sex tape when she was younger and she wants to bash the girls on 'Teen Mom?'" Janelle Evans from "Teen Mom 2" also had an eloquent comeback for Kim: "I want to say, s--t happens." (E!)