The Shortlist for Jan. 24

By Jen Odell

Asked whether Beyonce and Jay-Z should suss out a profit on the first photos of their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, mother of two, Jessica Alba, noted that they might as well bankroll the pictures and chalk the sale up to an early savings plan for college ... or, as the million-dollar-plus case may be, for Blue's first Manhattan penthouse. "For our family, we just wanted to control the experience," says Alba, who was reportedly paid $1.5 million for images of her first daughter, Honor, published in OK! "We put the money that the picture made into a bank account for Honor to do whatever she wants to do with. It's her picture, it's her birth, and we didn't want it to be like a weird thing when we were walking out of the house with her for the first time. If there's a price tag on your child — which is so bizarre — people will go to crazy lengths. We wanted to avoid the hysteria." (HuffPo)

