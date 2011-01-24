The Shortlist for Jan. 25

After sharing a photo of herself breast-feeding her new baby, Flynn, Miranda Kerr took to her website to explain why she went public with such a personal picture. "... don't abandon breast feeding because of any 'social' stigma (perceived or real) that might be attached to breastfeeding in public," the model wrote, noting that she was pleased the image seemed to have promoted the natural nourishment process. "I for one can say there are more breasts being shown on a daily basis around the world in swimwear and low-cut dresses and tops than there are from breastfeeding mums. I intend to breastfeed for as long as I can. My breast milk will give our little Flynn the nutrition he needs for his continued healthy development." Flynn, whose dad is actor Orlando Bloom, was born on Jan. 6. (WENN)

PHOTOS: Stork Report: Hollywood's Expecting Moms