The Shortlist for Jan. 25

Reports that Demi Lovato checked into Passages treatment center for help with alcohol and cocaine abuse issues are, in the eloquent words of Demi's rep, "a crock of s---." On Tuesday, the website BlindGossip.com erroneously reported that the "Sonny With a Chance" star had signed herself up for more rehab; the story was quickly picked up by numerous outlets, despite being untrue. Since emerging from a three-month stint in treatment for eating disorders and cutting last January, the 19-year-old actress has been courageously vocal in efforts to support others suffering from similar issues, lashing out at Disney when the network ran an eating disorder joke on one of their shows (it was later pulled) and returning to Timberline Knolls in Illinois to share her recovery story with other women and girls. (GossipCop)

RELATED: Demi Moore Enters Treatment for 'Exhaustion'