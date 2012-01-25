The Shortlist for Jan. 26

Hollywood's most fashion-forward 5-year-old hung up her heels Wednesday, opting for a pair of Giant Teacup ride-friendly basic-black flats for a stroll through Disneyland with her dad, Tom Cruise. Suri's stylish ways were hardly on hold, however: a heart-laden face paint design played up the same shades of pink and purple in her dress and cardigan as she clutched her dad's hand and ignored gawking fans who took pictures of the pair with their cell-phones. Having recently wrapped filming on "One Shot," Tom was free to enjoy the afternoon with his little one -- while a nanny lugged Suri's ginormous Angelina Ballerine doll around the park grounds. (DailyMail)