The Shortlist for Jan. 27

By Jen Odell

Nothing says kismet like a common close encounter of the third kind. "You know, it's funny because Peter and I both saw [aliens] before we knew each other, doing the same thing, driving on the road with our dads," Fran Drescher tells the Huffington Post of her ex-husband, Peter Jacobson. "We were both in junior high. A few years later, we met, and we realized that we had the same experience. I think that somehow we were programmed to meet. We both have this scar. It's the exact same scar on the exact same spot." Never mind that Jacobson maintains his ex got her scar from a drill accident or a burn. "I said to him, that's what the aliens programmed us to think," Fran says. "But really, that's where the chip is." OK, Fran. You'll let us know when the shuttle lands. (HuffPo)