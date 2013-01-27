The Shortlist for Jan. 28

Jennifer Lawrence's SAG Wardrobe Malfunction Not What It Seemed

Christian Dior gets away with charging in the neighborhood of $30,000 for one couture gown -- so how is it that when Jennifer Lawrence headed to the stage at Sunday's SAG Awards to pick up her trophy for Outstanding Actress by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, the bottom of her midnight blue Dior dress appeared to rip right off?

A little sleuthing reveals that the issue was not shoddy craftsmanship. In fact, the gown was originally designed with tiers, according to E! News, but Lawrence's version of the frock had been altered to cover the sheer lining between the top and bottom. It seems that in the process of adjusting her dress, the "Silver Linings Playbook" star inadvertently pulled it into two pieces -- allowing an alternate mini-dress look that Dior actually intended. Still, we wouldn't want to be in J.Law's tailor's shoes on Monday morning … (E!)