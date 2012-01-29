The Shortlist for Jan. 30
Kim Kardashian had her hands full over the weekend as she tried to get rid of an unwanted, would-be guest. Police were reportedly called to Kim's Beverly Hills, Calif., home Friday night after a strange man showed up there with luggage, claiming she had flown him to California to work on her TV show and that he was supposed to stay with her. No word yet on whether the man was charged in the incident. (DigitalSpy)
