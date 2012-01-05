The Shortlist for Jan. 6

By Jen Odell

As if your George Clooney crush needed a boost, the Oscar hopeful appears on the cover of the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, where he waxes feminist about Hollywood's double standard for aging actors and actresses: "There's this strange thing that's happened over the last 25 or 30 years where there's this decision being made that women aren't able to carry the box office. Now, 'Bridesmaids' has proved that to be bull----, and 'The Help' has proven it to be bull----. But it's much harder to get a film with a woman lead made. When a man hits 40 is when roles just begin to happen. And for women it doesn't happen. I find that to be a very concerning issue." (EW)