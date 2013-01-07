The Shortlist for Jan. 8

By Jen Odell

Report: Kimye Buy $11 Million Mansion

Soon-to-be parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly renovating the 14,000-square-foot home in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles that they recently bought for $11 million. According to TMZ, the space, which was gutted and is being completely redesigned, will house a couple of pools, a basketball court, bowling alley, movie theater, gym and a "full hair and makeup salon," so the whole fam can be camera-ready in the blink of an eye for the inevitable storm of soft-focus portraits of Kimye Jr. with his or her bikini-clad mom. (TMZ)