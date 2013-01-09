The Shortlist for Jan. 9

By Jen Odell

GQ Names Beyonce 'Sexiest Woman of the 21st Century'

One year after becoming a mom, Beyonce and every inch of her belly appear on the cover of GQ, heralded as "The Sexiest Woman of the 21st Century." The accolade was intended to be revealed when the issue hits stands on January 15, but the forthcoming GQ cover surfaced on Tuesday, courtesy of good ol' Instagram. Following the leak, Twitter lit up instantly with comparisons of Bey's under-boob-skimming getup to the equally skintastic look courted by Rihanna on the magazine's 2012 sexiest cover, which showed the singer wearing nothing but a leather jacket. (GQ)

GQ's Sexiest Women of 2012