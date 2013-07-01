The Shortlist for July 1

Neil Patrick Harris on marriage: No date set, but 'it's inevitable'

There are definitely wedding bells on the horizon for Neil Patrick Harris and his fiance of seven years, David Burtka. Parents to 2-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, the couple still has some details to work out though. E! News caught up with NPH at the opening of "Michael Jackson ONE" in Las Vegas Saturday night, where the actor opened up about his thoughts on marriage from both a personal and political perspective. "Certainly, we have children and marriage is an appropriate thing to do [as] a part of their well-being, so I'm sure it will be inevitable — and awesome!" he said, noting that he's unsure where the wedding might take place because his family is planning a move to the Big Apple.

As for last week's historic Supreme Court rulings, Harris said news that both the Defense of Marriage Act and Proposition 8 had been struck down was "exciting." "I figured it was an inevitability," he said. "I'm not one who jumps around and cheers and screams because I thought that was inevitable and was going to happen. It's logical. If you look at public opinion polls, everyone, the majority of people, are very for people that fall in love with each other being able to own that."