The Shortlist for July 10

Kristen Wiig Reflects on Romance and the End of Her 'SNL' Career

Given the monster success of her film, "Bridesmaids," and the devoted following she developed during seven years on "Saturday Night Live," it seems like the world is Kristen Wiig's oyster. But she hasn't always felt so confident. Asked about her early days on "SNL" in the new issue of Marie Claire, the actress admits, "I remember being so scared that after I was done with those characters -- if they made it on the show -- that I wouldn't have any other ideas." In fact, she says, "I am shyer than most people think." And as "surreal" as she says leaving "SNL" after seven years was, Wiig, 38, feels good about where she is today. "I will say that I'm happier than I've ever been, and I feel very lucky right now," she gushes, then explains why, crediting her own accomplishments -- and her boyfriend, Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti: "Where I am now. Who he is. Those are the two big ones." (MarieClaire)