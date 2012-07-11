The Shortlist for July 11

Ex-Assistant Sues Courtney Love Over Unpaid Wages

If Jessica LaBrie's name rings a bell, it's because the self-professed "innocuous girl who had a chance to witness" Courtney Love engaging in -- well, all the stuff you'd assume Courtney Love might engage in behind closed doors -- is shopping a tell-all about her days as Love's assistant. Now, LaBrie has found another way to get back at her ex-boss for whatever went down between the two back during their partnership. LaBrie has filed a lawsuit against Love alleging that she asked her to "commit fraudulent, unlawful, and unethical acts," and that when LaBrie refused to do so, Love refused to pay her. The details are hazy, but LaBrie claims Love wanted her to hire a hacker who would forge documents. LaBrie is seeking compensation for unpaid wages plus damages for the period from June 2010 through July 2011, when she allegedly worked many weeks that topped 60 hours. Love has not yet commented. (TMZ)

