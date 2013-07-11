The Shortlist for July 11

Helena Christensen, 44, takes it all off for Future Claw magazine

… And we would, too, if we looked like that at 44. In a cover story spread for the artsy fashion mag, the mother of one poses in various states of undress in her New York apartment, using objects like a swan statuette to hide her lady parts. Modeling tank tops, dresses and lacy underthings in most of the images, one photo shows Christen completely nude, seated on a chair, and looking pretty much as stunning as she did when she was in her 20s. As the Huffington Post points out, Christensen's shoot is just one of a flurry of recent throwbacks to the '90s supermodel era: Christie Brinkley recently appeared in a swimsuit spread, Cindy Crawford just ditched her pants for the cover of Muse and Christy Turlington is the new face of Calvin Klein underwear.

