The Shortlist for July 12

Jolie-Pitt Twins Turn 4

Happy birthday to two of the world's most genetically blessed celebritots! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's twin son and daughter, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, celebrated their fourth birthday Thursday, while their mom continued shooting her new film "Maleficent" in the London suburbs. The almost identical blond toddlers have already been treated to a set visit with Jolie, who plays Sleeping Beauty's nemesis in the retelling of the classic fairytale. "It's a really great script, and I'm having a lot of fun," the actress said back in March. "My kids are very happy." (Us)

