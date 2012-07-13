The Shortlist for July 13

The L Herd: Lindsay, Lady Gaga and Lana Hang Out

In what's either the premise to the worst soft-core porn movie ever or a sign of a coming apocalypse, Lindsay Lohan, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey supposedly had a "slumber party" at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles this week. X17 Online claims the trio, who are all 26, spent the night "watching old movies and playing board games." Earlier, they had dinner in the hotel's garden, and LiLo and Lady G "ran upstairs to play dress up and came down in different outfits."

That would explain Lohan's tweet to Gaga on Thursday: "i still cannot get the red polka dot Alaïa that you had last night!!!!!" Gaga, meanwhile, zinged to Lindsay: "When you ordered a cucumber and a knife to the bar last night i thought your were gonna perform a vasectomy‪#justaskinnybitch‬." (X17Online)