The Shortlist for July 14

By Jen Odell

Despite fearing for Lindsay's life in the pen, Dina Lohan says she's optimistic about her daughter's future. In fact, she says "Lindsay ... wants to open up her own rehab center here (in Los Angeles) and a couple across the country to help other kids and celebs so they don't fall through the cracks." Lemme guess, Dina: A Lohan-helmed rehab center would make the perfect new reality show pitch! (Scoop)

Photos: Lindsay Lohan