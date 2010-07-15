The Shortlist for July 16
By Jennifer Odell
LeAnn Rimes, who quit Twitter a whole week ago amid a flurry of nasty comments to the effect of "stop making out with Eddie in public like that, you homewrecker," has recommenced her tweeting by dispensing "hugs to all," and sharing scintillating details about her pilates and boxing work-outs. (Us)
Photos: LeAnn Rimes
