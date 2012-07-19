The Shortlist for July 19

Beyonce Shows Off New Braided Extensions

Clutching her curly-haired 6-month-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and wearing a big smile, Beyonce stepped out in New York Wednesday coiffed in a new set of hair extensions. The long, highlighted braids were piled on top of her head, making a lovely complement to her giant hoop earrings and the lavender manicure that matched her geometric-patterned onesie. (People)