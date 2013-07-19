The Shortlist for July 19

Nicki Minaj apparently tortured the editorial staff of Paper magazine

Paper editor Mickey Boardman recently opened up about the difference between working with one celebrity over another -- and that difference can apparently be extreme. Lindsay Lohan, Prince and Mariah Carey, for example, were all super chill cover stars, he recounts to BuzzFeed. Nicki Minaj? Not so much.

"Nicki Minaj was not fun," says Boardman. "The Nicki thing turned out fine in the end, but it was two weeks of hideous torture and [her] walking off shoots. We had hired a photographer who'd shot her before. She liked the pictures, so we got him to shoot her again for the cover a year or two later. The first day of the shoot, she was locked in a room with her hair and makeup team, people whom she picked — she made them put [all her hair/makeup] on, then take it off. She would not let anyone from our team, stylists or photographers, talk to her. She came out and it was a mess. The photographer took some shots and she said, 'Let me see.' He [showed her] five frames and she walked off — it was insanity.

"I had to sign up for AOL Instant Messenger so I could talk to her later, and she hung up on me on AIM. It was a super headache. We were going to do another shoot and then she had to cancel the day before. In the end everything was set up, but she wouldn't use the stylist that we had. [Eventually] we got it, and the pictures looked great."

Ironic, is it not, that Nicki's the one pulling her hair out ...