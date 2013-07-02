The Shortlist for July 2

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate eighth anniversary by baptizing their son

On June 29, 2005, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner said "I do." Eight years later, they have their hands full with three happy kids -- Violet, 7, Seraphina, 4, and 16-month-old Samuel -- and plenty to celebrate. Travelling to Jennifer Garner's hometown of Charleston, W. V., over the weekend, the couple marked their anniversary with a laid back dinner of pizza, beer and salad at Pies and Pints. Afterwards, they strolled over to Ellen's Homemade Ice Cream, where a source tells People Ben dropped about $100 each on each employee as a tip.

The next day, the whole family got gussied up for a visit to Jen's family's church for Samuel's official entry into the Christian faith. A parishioner said he "kept trying to high-five the pastor as he was getting baptized."